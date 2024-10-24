Climate Change: Lagos Could Face Submersion, Deputy Gov Warns

Share

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, yesterday raised concerns that the state could face severe flooding and submersion if appropriate actions are not taken to address climate change.

He made these remarks at a strategic stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos. Hamzat said Lagos is particularly vulnerable due to its geographical position, population density and limited land space.

He said: “Lagos State because of our geography, because of our population, because of our size, we are 22 million, we occupy less than 0.38 per cent of Nigeria’s land mass, and we are responsible for 10 per cent of the people.”

He pointed out that the state has a 180-kilometre shoreline, making it especially susceptible to rising sea levels. Comparing Lagos with other major cities like London and New York City, where residents are already relocating due to climate impacts, the deputy governor stressed the need for better land management and strategic planning to mitigate these risks.

He also said that New York City has paused approval for high-rise buildings due to concerns about the city sinking from the weight of existing structures.

Hamzat identified climate change, rising sea levels and extreme heat as the key threats to Lagos; warning that without a shift in priorities over the next 20 to 25 years, the state’s future could be in jeopardy.

