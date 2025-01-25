Climate Change, Insecurity, Others Responsible for Poor Cashew Production, Growth –NCAN

Share

Following the economic value of cashewsg lobally expected to rise from the current $7.8 billion to approximately $11 billion next year, withA frica being its largest proudcer in the world, the National Cashew Association of Nigeria (NCAN), has lamented that Nigeria is not taking advantage of the global economic value in its production amidst insecurity, climate change, old cashew trees, lack of processing factories amongst others. It was added that

this relegated Nigeria to the fourth position in the production of cashew in Africa.

The President of National Cashew Association

(NCAN) of Nigeria, Dr.Ojo Joseph Ajanaku, madthis known in his opening remarks at the 3rd National Cashew Day Flag-Off season ceremony in Lagos yesterday. The forum is

dedicated to fostering sustainability in Nigeria’s agricultural commodity sector.

According to him, these factors have affected Nigeria’s chance of recouping maximally economic benefits in the global cashew revenue sharing as the country battles to grow cashew production in allfronts with devastating impacts on cashew farmers in the country.

Speaking on the decline in the country’s cashew production, Ajanaku said: “This is an important question you asked. What we are doing is to see that production is increased in cashew industry.

Share

Please follow and like us: