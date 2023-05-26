New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
Climate Change: Implement Carbon Credit Scheme, Reps Tell FG

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to direct the National Council on Climate Change in collaboration with the Federal Ministries responsible for Industry, Trade and Investment, Environment, and Budget and National Planning to immediately implement the Carbon Credit Scheme through the formulation of an Action Plan that is consistent with Section 20 (1) (2)(3) of the Climate Change Act, 2021.

It also urged the Council and the affected MDAs to present to the National Assembly, for approval the budget derived from the processes, especially as the implementation of Section 19 (2)(3) of the Climate Change Act about the Carbon Credit/Action Plan is already behind schedule.

This call was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by chairman of the House committee on climate change, Hon. Sam Onu- igbo.

