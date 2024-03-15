Climate Change: IFAD Members Approve $2BN Plan to Reduce Hunger

As climate change, biodiversity loss, economic uncertainties and growing instability take a strong toll on rural communities and small-scale farmers in many parts of the world, particularly in the most fragile and vulnerable places, the 178 member states of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) adopted an ambitious agenda to improve the production, incomes, food security and resilience of more than 100 million rural people over three years.

Attending the second day of IFAD’s annual Governing Council Meeting, government leaders adopted a report and resolution for the 13th replenishment of IFAD’s resources. So far, 68 member states have committed an unprecedented $1.34 billion in support of a three-year programme of work (2025-2027). Pledges already exceed the total $1.28 billion pledged for the 12th replenishment of IFAD (2022-2024). In the coming months, IFAD expects more pledges as it works to mobilize $2 billion in new funding to implement a $10 billion programme of work.

“Your investments will create jobs and opportunities and increase resilience. IFAD is an excellent and very effective vehicle against food insecurity, climate change and biodiversity loss,” said Alvaro Lario, President of IFAD. “They are fundamental investments in creating shared prosperity and resilience in the world’s most vulnerable communities,” Lario added. Lario encouraged Member States who have not yet pledged to do so in the coming months.

“The conversation will continue. The momentum is there. This $1.34 billion is record breaking but not enough to achieve the target we have,” he further acknowledged. Amongst the 68 Member States who have pledged thus far in the current replenishment cycle, 45 made their highest pledge ever and 14 of those pledges have increased their commitment by more than 50 per cent since the last pledging cycle, showing their strong commitment to the Fund, and need to step up investments in rural development to fight hunger and poverty.