Climate Change: Humanitarian Calls For Urgent Action In Africa

A Nigerian humanitarian leader, Ameen Abdul, has reiterated the need for urgent climate action to help in the gamut of efforts to address the troubling issue that has continued to generate global concern.

The humanitarian leader gave this admonition at the recent International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation (DRR/CCA) Framework for Action retreat in Entebbe, Uganda.

The retreat, according to the humanitarian leader, attracted regional and global stakeholders, who took turns to discuss how African communities can prepare for disasters and adapt to worsening climate impacts.

At the event, delegates exchanged ideas and presented strategies aimed at strengthening community resilience in the face of rising climate-related risks.

Abdul, while speaking at the forum, stressed that climate action could no longer be postponed.

“Building stronger, safer, and more resilient communities begins with intentional action today, not tomorrow,” he said.

The Nigerian humanitarian added that humanitarian leaders and institutions had a moral duty to go beyond crisis response and take proactive steps to protect future generations.

Abdul’s participation at the retreat further cemented his role as one of Africa’s leading voices for climate resilience.

It would be recalled that a symbolic tree-planting exercise was carried out to reinforce the collective responsibility of leaders and citizens to protect the planet.

The effort, it was learnt, aligns with the Pan-African target of planting five billion trees by 2030, a goal participants, including Abdul, pledged to support.