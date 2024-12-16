Climate Change: Group Advocates Insurance For Farmers

Share

The National Agricultural Extension Research and Liaison Services (NAERLS), has advocated for provision of insurance coverage for farmers to mitigate the devastating impact of climate change on food security.

Prof. Yusuf Sani, Director NAERLS, said this during the National Agricultural Extension Review and Planning Meeting in Zaria.

He said that policymakers must prioritise funding for climate-resilient agricultural initiatives and ensure that farmers have access to affordable inputs and improved insurance coverage against climate risks.

According to him, improved insurance can incentivise farmers to adopt climate resilient practices and enable the farmers to reduce risks associated with climate related disasters.

“Climate change is no longer a distant reality; its impacts are here, reshaping ecosystems, altering rainfall patterns, and threatening food security across the globe.

“For a nation like Nigeria where agriculture contributes significantly to GDP and employs over 70 per cent of the rural population, the stakes could not be higher,” he said.

The director said that the challenges were particularly devastating for smallholder farmers, who form the backbone of food production.

“Without proactive measures, climate change threatens not just food security but the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians,” he said.

Sani, therefore, appealed for stronger partnerships with universities, research institutions, and other key players towards developing locally adapted and globally competitive innovations to mitigate the impact of climate change.

Earlier, Prof. Kabiru Bala, ViceChancellor, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, said the global climate crisis has left no sector untouched, adding that agriculture, which forms the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, was vulnerable.

He noted that across Nigeria, farmers were feeling the impacts of erratic rainfall, rising temperatures, and extended dry spells.

