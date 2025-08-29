Climate Change: FG Seeks Collaboration For Nigeria’s Food Safety

The Federal Government has called for collective efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s food systems against the growing threats of climate change through shared commitment to building resilience, enhancing productivity, and ensuring food security for millions of Nigerians.

The Director of Planning and Policy Coordination, Federal Ministry Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Ibrahim Tanimu, made this call at the FGN/IFAD Best Practice Workshop on Public-Private Partnerships for Climate Information Services and the Consultations on the ClimateSmart Agribusiness Partnership for Resilience (CSAPR) Project, in Abuja recently.

Tanimu noted that climate change posed one of the greatest challenges to agricultural development in Nigeria and across Africa, adding that erratic rainfall, prolonged droughts, and extreme weather events increasingly undermined farmers’ livelihoods, food security, and rural economies.

In response, the Director, who was represented by Mr. Aliyu Agwai, said the Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had prioritized climate-resilient agriculture as a critical pillar of national development.

He said: “This commitment is reflected in key policies and frameworks such as the National Agriculture Technology and Innovation Policy (NATIP), the CAADP Kampala Declaration, and Nigeria’s Food Systems Transformation Pathways. These frameworks serve as a compass guiding us toward a more resilient, productive, and inclusive agricultural sector.”

According to him, the Best Practice Workshop and the consultations on the CSAPR project are designed to: Build a common understanding of global and regional best practices on Public-Private Partnerships for Climate Information Services; Identify opportunities for leveraging the private sector to expand and scale up access to climate information for smallholder farmers; and Strengthen national ownership and secure strategic recommendations for the finalization and successful implementation of the CSAPR project.

Tanimu extended appreciation to development partners, the private sector, farmer organizations, and other MDAs for critical contributions in ensuring innovative solutions are not only designed, but also implemented at scale to reach those who need them most—the smallholder farmers.

Declaring the workshop open, Mr. Tanimu urged all actors present—government agencies, private sector players, farmer organizations, and development partners—to actively engage, share experiences, and fully leverage the best practices that will be discussed. He said: “Let us together chart a clear pathway for building a robust, inclusive, and climate-resilient agricultural sector in Nigeria.”

IFAD Country Director, Mrs. Dede Ekoue, in her response, described the theme of the workshop as both forward-looking and urgent. Ekoue recalled the UN Food Systems Summit +4 in Addis Ababa where leaders reaffirmed that food systems transformation must be anchored in resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability. In her words: “We gather at a defining moment for Nigeria, Africa, and the global community.