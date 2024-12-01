Climate Change: Counting Their Losses After Floods

Share

It has been mixed feelings for victims of the flood which just ended last month with scanty rainfall to cap it up around early November. The affected persons have started returning to their communities and houses but with mixed feelings of happy return to their homes and confusion as to where they will begin life again. That is judging by what they lost to the flood. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI-SOLAANKE reports

A majority of those, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph said they were still counting their losses and nursing their wounds, emotionally, physically and financially. Part of some of the houses got damaged, businesses got destroyed, families got temporarily separated by the flood.

It was reported that heavy downpours forced the release of water from the Oyan Dam on Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority in addition to the collapsed Dam in Maiduguri, causing massive flooding and attendant destruction in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria.

Thousands were affected buttressing the growing apprehension about a possible sea level rise and how it could submerge Lagos and other coastal cities in Nigeria.

Statistics and researchers recently put it that many cities in Africa, including Lagos, Nigeria, are sinking at a rate of more than 10 millimeters per year.

According to the Research, this is more than twice the global average. It says: “Sea level rise triggered by the Climate changes combines with land subsidence in some of Africa’s cities.”

The Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA),Umar Mohammed, said that by year 2050, the Sea level rise could sink Lagos, already in a low topography compared to the sea. Lagos Island, he explained, is one by geographic calculation, as such, is one of the fastest sinking cities that might go down in about 2050.

He added that there are about 10 of such cities and Lagos is one of them.

Reasons Lagos is at risk of going under water

The Director General explained that Lagos is partly built on the mainland and a string of Islands. Lagos, he said, is grappling with an eroding coastline that makes the city vulnerable to flooding. “Beyond Lagos’ vulnerability to climate change, poor drainage systems and clogged street gutters in large swathes of the city are believed to have escalated its flooding challenges.”

When floods rage, some low-income areas built on reclaimed wetlands have to contend with sinking buildings.

He noted that authorities in Lagos have commenced the clearing of the state’s water channels to mitigate perennial flooding.

He asserted that the authorities demolished more than 20 buildings erected on drainage channels in the Lekki area of Lagos State to stem perennial flooding.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, reported that notices were issued, pointing out that they would obstruct the drainage system. “But residents ignored these notices and warnings,” he said.

Peter Kolawale, a civil engineer in Lagos, stressed that building codes across areas prone to flooding can no longer be treated with levity. “This is a crime. As such, should not be tolerated by any government,” he said.

The estimated 22 million residents of the state are however unaware of the reasons Lagos is sinking, especially as the rising sea level is blamed on global warming.

Land subsidence, according to the research, is a gradual settling or sudden sinking of the earth’s surface due to removal or displacement of subsurface earth materials.

The research says this occurs when large amounts of groundwater have been withdrawn from certain types of rocks, such as fine-grained sediments.

Also, research by the University of Lagos and a thesis titled, ‘Evaluation of Induced Seismicity and Liquefaction Potential of Coastal Sands Using Integrated Method in Part of Lagos Wetlands’, point to an increased threat to many inhabitants of the state.

With the above assertions, when communities in Lagos, during this year’s (2024) rainy season were reporting increasing incidents of flood and rising flood waters threatening their livelihoods and homes; the thought readily came to mind that could those assertions be true? Even though, majority took it with a pinch of salt because they had heard about the warning 12 years ago, 2012, when a study put it that global sea levels will rise by more than 6 feet (2 meters) by the end of this century.

This leaves Lagos, which experts say is less than two meters above sea level, in a precarious state, given that a chunk of Nigeria’s coastline is low-lying.

In a study, the UK’s University of Plymouth found that a sea-level rise of just 3 to 9 feet (about 1 to 3 meters) “will have a catastrophic effect on the human activities” in Nigerian coastal environments.

While Nigeria typically experiences seasonal flooding, this year’s (2024) flood was the worst for most Nigerians.

The flooding was caused by heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Lagdo Dam in neighboring Cameroon, which began around August ending. Flooding, which affected Nigeria, Niger, Chad, and the surrounding region, began in the early summer and ended early November.

How flood affected different areas

The torrential downpour submerged many farmlands, farm produce and houses. As a matter of fact, lives were lost in the Northern part of the country- Borno precisely.

More than 300,000 persons were temporarily displaced following flood affected areas in the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Jere and Konduga Local Government Areas (LGAs) on September 15, 2024, according to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Borno State Government (BSG). This followed the flash flooding that occurred on the night of September 9, 2024 when the Alau Dam collapsed, wreaking havoc across MMC and Jere. Over 50 lives were lost and about 47 persons were injured.

The Kebbi State Government, while appealing for support over the flood in the state, said about 329,000 houses were destroyed by the disaster while 858,000 hectares of farmlands were washed away. The farmlands, the government added, contained crops such as rice, millet, guinea- corn, sorghum, beans, and other varieties.

That of Kebbi affected sales of rice in other parts of Nigeria. A bag of rice went as high as N120,000 and was even scarce. Major rice dealers told Sunday Telegraph that the Kebbi flood affected the rice storage and crops, destroyed the bags of rice in the silo, hence, making the grain to be very scarce and expensive for the few available. “We hope that before December, things should have been a bit normalized,” Chioma Nwachukwu, a rice dealer said.

It was indeed excruciatingly pathetic and distressing to read that mothers and children, were the most hit during the flooding. It was traumatic in the sense that mothers and children, who slept in same room, woke up apart from one another. It was either the flood has carried the children to the outskirts of the community, the mother to another farmland and the father or any other member of the family lost their lives in the gushing flood. It was a pathetic and traumatic time, mostly for those in Maiduguri and Kebbi.

As for those in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Ondo among other states- 31 states in all, they were badly hit as thousands were displaced and millions of naira were lost with businesses badly affected. In some parts of Lagos, OPIC area for instance, they were largely displaced.

Affected residents recount woes

However, the thousands affected by the flood are still counting their losses, gnashing their teeth, confused as to where to start all over from. As at the time of writing this report, OPIC, Isheri, Kara and other border communities of Ogun State sharing boundary with Lagos, also some communities within Lagos, are witnessing the gradual return of residents, who got sacked by the flood.

Some vowed to Sunday Telegraph never to return to flood prone areas, specifically in Ogun State, where most of the communities are flood prone. “Three different occasions, I have had same reasons to change environment from Isheri-Olofin up to OPIC area. It was as if anywhere, flood is assigned to be chasing us around. Unfortunately, it cost a lot to live in areas that are not flood area,” Mr. Mathew Ayokunle said.

Agnes Emmaunel, who lives in OPIC area, lamented to Sunday Telegraph that she was confused as to where to start from.

“Already, I can remember by rough calculation to have lost almost N6 million to the flood. I sell foodstuff, both in retail and wholesale measures. It is too bad there was nothing my family and I could save,” she said. She concluded by saying that there is no government in Nigeria.

Samuel Edeh, a mechanic, who stays in Isheri-Olofin corroborated Agnes that the Nigeria government was not sensitive to the plight of its citizens.

“Otherwise, how could we be this badly hit by the flood and yet, no voice or words of empathy from our government and leaders,” he said. Edeh said he incurred debt of over N2million on vehicles that were brought for him to repair but the heavy flood caught up with some of them and damaged beyond the problems that they were initially brought for.

“Tell me, who will bear that burden, if not me. Although, some customers were understanding because they too, were affected; those who don’t live around here but brought their cars for repairs told me to fix it. I will do it because I don’t want to lose customers, so as not to add to my woes,” he said.

Christopher Obudu had a large shop for motor parts and motor oil, somewhere in Banku, a community in Ogun state. He said he lost millions of naira of which he cannot quantify the exact amount but he knew that he lost huge money.

“The flood hit my shop, swept almost the goods away and destroyed other major items. The few items left in my shop can’t worth more than N500,000 to N700,000. So, who do I lament to? Where do I start from? I can’t go back to my village empty handed and we have just entered December when I should be getting ready to go home but I can’t as I have been rendered poor by the flood,” he lamented.

Aliyu Sahed, popularly called Akinrogun, lives in Isheri. He told Sunday Telegraph that he just returned with his family to his house last week.

He explained that he got misinformed about the flood, hence, he didn’t prepare very well for it.

“We were told that this year’s flood would not be heavy; that the water would be released on gradual level. So, majority of us took it that it would be something that we could handle. Unfortunately not so, as the flood came like the proverbial thief in the night to steal and to destroy,” he said.

Wale Akingbade, one of the community landlords, said the recent flood caused him a lot than imagined. He explained that he took his family of four to go stay with a family friend and that cost him much as he was carrying double responsibilities.

Eventually, he went for a room where they collected a year’s rent, agency and agreement from him, all for just two months, according to him.

“Although, I am used to this flood-sacking lifestyle and returning after some months outside my community, I can’t leave this environment because it’s my house, I am not a tenant, who can just relocate anytime. So, we have taken it as part of our destiny around here till our government will be sensitive and help us find some solutions to this yearly flooding,” he said.

Lagos: We’re aware of threat, taking action already

An environmental expert, Prof Adeniji Gbadegeshin, of the Department of Geography, University of Ibadan, UI, said Lagos State is currently sinking due to the effects of climate change.

This came as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his administration remained committed to working closely with experts, organizations, and the global community in building resilience in ensuring that the state remained at the forefront of climate action.

Sanwo-Olu, stressed that the state government has developed the climate action plan targeted at ensuring the state achieved net-zero by 2050, which he said has begun to yield dividends.

The duo spoke on Tuesday, at the 2023 Annual Summit of the Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, ALARHOSPS, with the theme. “Climate Change: Man, Nature and the threat to life. Lagos State as a case study,” held in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said his government was committed to adopting and promoting the culture of reusing resources again and again in order to minimize waste.

According to Sanwo-Olu: “Climate change is an undeniable reality that we have brought upon ourselves through our uncontrolled/unsustainable interaction with the environment with dire consequences that transcends borders, ideologies, and generations.

“It is a challenge that requires collective responsibility and unwavering commitment to safeguard our planet and the lives it sustains.

“This theme also reflects the urgency with which we must address the impacts of climate change on both our environment and our communities.

“Lagos State, as a dynamic and vibrant hub, as well as being a littoral state, faces unique challenges when it comes to climate change. The complex interplay between urban development, population growth, and environmental preservation demands innovative solutions and decisive action.

“Our administration recognizes the gravity of this challenge and has taken substantial strides in addition to building on the efforts of previous administrations to mitigate its effects.

“One of the cornerstones of our approach has been the promotion of sustainable practices and policies across various sectors.

“We have actively engaged in initiatives that encourages responsible waste management, reduce carbon emissions, and increase energy efficiency, which is a major objective of the energy transition plan to which our administration is committed.

“Our commitment to renewable energy sources has led to the establishment of solar power installations and green building standards that contribute to a cleaner and more resilient Lagos.

“In 2018, the state government developed the climate action plan, which is targeted at ensuring that we achieve net-zero by 2050, and I can say that it has begun to yield dividends.

“We have attracted the attention of critical supporters and partners, and recently, the Lagos State Waterways Authority was awarded a grant by the UK Government (Future Cities Nigeria) to improve the ferry services across the state, which will further support our efforts to providing a truly multi-modal transport network for Lagos.

“The plan also includes; the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with road transportation to which end, earlier in the year, we took delivery of the first set of electric buses.”

Giving a general overview of the summit theme, Gbadegeshin, noted that climate change has become an issue of global discourse due to its harmful impact, many being felt across the world.

He said: “Looking at Lagos as a case study, in order to deal with the threats to life from climate accelerated flood risk, it is important that the Lagos State Government promotes climate change mitigation and resilience building activities, (also known as climate action) in it’s developmental activities across the state.

“Climate change has become an issue of global discourse due to its varied harmful impacts, many of which are being felt across the world. The effects of climate change include the melting of Glaciers, leading to sea level rise and more intense storm surges-a serious threat to Island nations, coastal and low-lying communities as found in Lagos State.

“Research has shown that Lagos is sinking. Research and experience point to climate change as harbinger of several threats to life (Gbadegesin et-al.2011). These threats range from deaths due to coastal inundation, floods, the redistribution of diseases, security threats due to migration, among others.

