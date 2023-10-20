Climate Change Contributing To Insecurity In Nigeria – Bago

…Why we’re holding the Green Economy Summit

The Governor of Niger State, Hon Mohammed Bago has said climate change has partly contributed to the growing insecurity across the nation.

Bago made this declaration Friday in Minna, Niger state at a retreat on climate change organised by the Niger state government for the House of Representatives Press Corps.

Represented by his deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, the governor lamented that climate change was one of the biggest problems confronting the nation.

He said, “In Nigeria, it (climate change) is a matter of concern to governments and experts because it is happening at a very frightening level. We have problems with floods, desertification, environmental pollution, etc, and despite efforts being made, the devastating effects of climate change are recorded yearly. Even part of the insecurity we face today is attributed to climate change, which deserves priority attention.

“Unfortunately, it seems some of these disasters are even underreported. Perhaps, the media is not adequately equipped to handle this. I believe that as journalists who report from the parliament, where laws are enacted, it is essential that you acquire the necessary skills and tools to mainstream climate change. This can enable you to set an agenda for the legislature and indeed the executive.”

On the green economy summit billed to be hosted by the state next week, Bagos explained that “The Government of Niger state under my leadership is prioritising climate change to mitigate natural and manmade disasters. This informs the decision to convoke a Green Economy Summit.

“Since I assumed office, we have raised the ante of informing the public about preventive measures to save lives and reduce damage to property and infrastructure. We are willing to collaborate with the media to drive this advocacy as well as work out strategies to put climate change issues on the front burner,” he added.

While presenting a paper on “The media, parliament, and climate change”, a former chairman of the House of Representatives on climate change, Hon. Sam Onuigbo also collaborated with the governor’s position that climate change was a contributory factor to insecurity in the country.

Onuigbo, who sponsored the Climate Change Act bill in the 9th National Assembly said it was as a result of the insecurity component that the Act included the National Security Adviser (NSA) on the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC).

According to Onuigbo, “That is why the African Union in 2007 came up with the idea of the Great Green Wall. So, the NSA is part of the Council because of the security aspect of climate change”, he stated.

In his keynote address with the theme, “The role of the media in mainstreaming climate change policies,” the director general of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Abubakar Suleiman urged the media to play an active role in sensitizing the society on the importance of climate change policies and their place in the sustenance of the environment.

Represented by the General Manager, of Democracy Radio, Mr Kudu Abubakar, the NILDS DG said, “The media must keep the legislature informed about issues and developments in climate change policies so that when it fails, it can be held accountable.”

Earlier in her welcome address, the chairperson of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Grace Ike, underscored the importance of the media in information dissemination.

“The media, as we are all aware, plays a significant role in the development of society. And any public or elected official who knows his or her onions and wants to succeed always courts the media because no matter how well you perform, if the media does not tell your story, your achievements will remain elusive and anonymous”.