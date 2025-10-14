Climate Change, Central To Tinubu’s Administration – FG

The Federal Government has reiterated that climate change remains a central focus of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during the launch of the Subnational Climate Governance Performance Rating and Ranking of Nigeria’s States report.

Lagos State emerged as the top-performing state in Nigeria’s Climate Governance Performance for the second consecutive time.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is so passionate about the issue of climate change. It is central to his administration, and that is why we have so many policies on climate change,” the minister said.

He noted that the new ranking represents a deliberate effort to evaluate and strengthen climate action at the subnational level — where “policy meets place and where urgency meets local ownership.”

According to Lawal, climate change is a global challenge, but its solutions must be implemented at local levels — city by city, state by state, and region by region.

“Subnational governments are closest to the people, closest to data, and to the practicalities of implementation. The ranking unveiled today is a catalyst for learning, collaboration, and shared ambition,” he said.

The minister explained that the report encourages constructive competition that uplifts all states rather than dividing them.

“This report serves as a critical tool for benchmarking and transparency by compiling consistent indicators across subnational jurisdictions to create a clear picture of where progress is strong and where gaps persist,” he said.

He emphasized that Subnational Climate Governance integrates decarbonization pathways into local planning, promotes investment in clean energy, and encourages electrification of transport and industry to strengthen infrastructure and community resilience to climate shocks.

Lawal commended state-level environmental leaders, including commissioners, climate change directors, and desk officers, for their commitment to protecting communities and ecosystems.

“Your work is the backbone of our national climate resilience,” he said, also appreciating donor partners and development agencies for their collaboration and support.

He urged subnational governments to see the ranking as a “map, not a verdict”, a guide to help them achieve higher performance and move toward a resilient, low-carbon future.

In his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Environment, Mahmud Adams Kambari, represented by the Director of Climate Change, Iniobong Abiola-Awe, said the ranking aims “not to stigmatize but to illuminate; not to assign blame but to empower; not to celebrate only the best performers but to elevate the entire system.”

“Climate governance is a shared responsibility, transcending the boundaries between federal and subnational levels, between policy and practice, and between aspiration and delivery,” Kambari said.

He encouraged state governments to use the rankings as a compass to identify priorities, set measurable targets, and mobilize resources.

The representative of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Samantha Harrison, described the ranking as “a practical tool for learning and accountability.”

Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), Omotenioye Majekodunmi, represented by the Head of Legal Services, Awele Ikobi, urged all states to see the report as a roadmap for improvement.

“I urge all states, irrespective of your position, to view this report not as a judgment but as a roadmap for improvement. The National Council on Climate Change, as the apex regulatory body, is committed to translating national ambitions into local realities, and state performance is central to this mission,” he stated.

Lagos State topped the ranking, followed by Katsina and Kaduna States. The three states received awards, while Kano and Enugu States were recognized for remarkable improvements in their climate governance performance.