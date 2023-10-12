Climate Change, A Challenge To Girls’Rights, Wellbeing

Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has called for better strategies to address the intersection of climate change and gender equality to ensure a brighter and more sustainable future that safeguards the rights of girls in the face of the climate crisis.

This is contained in a statement SCI issued in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl (IDG) with the theme ‘Invest in Girls’ Rights: Our Leadership &Wellbeing’.

The IDG, observed annually on October 11 focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote girls’ empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights. Climate change is an all-encompassing crisis, impacting the livelihoods, environment, health, safety and education of communities. Vulnerable communities, particularly girls and young women suffer its worst consequences.

The climate change impacts can disproportionately affect girls and women who often bear the burden of caregiving and household responsibilities. Gender inequalities can perpetuate harmful practices like child marriage, limiting girls’ opportunities for education, development and empowerment.

Recall that the new global report released on the eve of IDG 2023 by Save the Children – ‘Girl sat at the centre of the storm: Her planet, her future, her solutions’ – also shows that around two-thirds of child marriages happen in regions with higher-than-average climate risks. Currently, an estimated 29.9 million adolescent girls live in the top 10 child-marriage-climate hotspot countries.

Some states in Nigeria have witnessed severe effects of climate change in the recent past, including but not limited to erosions, floods, landslides, extreme weather conditions drought, etc that left many to be displaced, drop out of school, and exposed girls to different forms of abuse.

Rt. Hon. Madina Abdulkadir, Speaker, Borno State Children Parliament, and Girl Champion for SCI Nigeria said, “Climate change is one of the biggest global challenges we face today, it drives conflict across the world, it is also an unpredictable issue that is affecting the lives of girls across Nigeria.

Girls in Nigeria face increased vulnerabilities to all forms of gender-based violence, and poverty, including conflict-related sexual violence, human trafficking, child marriage, and other forms of violence. Girls tend to work more to secure the household livelihood, and with that, they have less time to attain education and self-building that supports them in developing their personal skills, economic opportunities and livelihoods.

Therefore, I would like to urge the government to empower and invest in girls more than ever before, because the rights of a girl child matter a lot, her full leadership participation and her well-being in collective’ values for a brighter nation.

”Faton Krasniqi, Interim Country Director, Save the Children International Nigeria said, “One of the most violated rights of the girl child is hampered on her learning and the safe space to reach her full potential. Child marriage is not just a social or cultural issue.

“It is much bigger than that – a human rights, survival and development issue. The rate of poverty and increased climate crisis further drive the violation of girl’s rights in Nigeria. We need to stand up for the rights of the girl child. Investing in girls’ rights allows them to reach their full potential through education and delayed marriage, turning them into influential leaders and contributors to their communities.