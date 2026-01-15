Climate Change 2026: Prevention’s Better Than Cure

With growing concerns raised over recent freaky weather conditions, characterized by the near absence of the usually cold harmattan season in the months of November and December, 2025 instead replaced by hot and humid weather and early rains in 2026 public enlightenment is needed. That is more for Nigerians to understand what climate change is all about and adequately prepare for the days ahead.

In basic format, climate change is a long-term dynamic in the average weather patterns, especially those that define the earth’s local, regional and global climates. Over the years these changes have a broad range of observed effects that are synonymous with the term, “climate change.” On its part, “global warming” refers to the rise in global temperatures. This is due mainly to the increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

The largest source of greenhouse gas emissions from human activities for instance, is from burning fossil fuels for electricity, heat, and transportation.

With regard to the Nigerian situation and as reported on December 17, 2025 the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), in line with its statutory mandate, has produced the draft 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and convened a Stakeholder’s Meeting to validate the outlook and strengthen sector-specific advisories through co-creation and co-production.

The meeting brought together key stakeholders from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Federal Ministry of Environment, aviation, agriculture, water resources, disaster risk management, health, humanitarian response, and allied sectors.

The objective is to ensure that the 2026 climate outlook is relevant, usable, and impactful across sectors. But what actions can we take this year to reduce Climate Change? According to experts on Climate Change, mitigating its deleterious effects requires several approaches given the earth’s average temperature and further warming of the planet. As highlighted, the most reasonable approach is to utilise both carbon offsetting methods and preventative measures to reduce global warming.

To succeed, there should be both sustained public enlightenment on what Climate Change entails, its effects on our wellbeing and the key role each of us can play to mitigate its negative effects…

But what does Climate Change in 2026 look like? While there are many preventable measures and new technologies being made to combat further climate change, the truth is that the forecast for climate change in 2026 is not looking much better. In fact, “Climate change in 2026 and the years to come are only expected to get worse”. That is according to the Greenly organisation.

For example, there was a prediction that there was a 93% chance that one of the years between 2022 and 2026 would be the warmest year to date; breaking the previous record held by 2016. However, just because the outlook for climate change in 2026 is looking grave, does not mean attempting to improve the state around the world is a lost cause.

There are still many measures that can be implemented to improve the current state of climate change. To begin with, the biggest thing that companies, countries, and individuals around the world alike can do is to strive to be more climate positive instead of merely joining the movement to transition to netzero emissions. We should become Climate Positive.

To be, “climate positive” is when a company or individual seeks to directly reduce their own carbon footprint rather than investing in carbon offsets to even out the amount of carbon emissions they produce. In short, being climate positive is better than transitioning to net-zero emissions as it tackles the root of the problem that created climate change in the first place – excessive greenhouse gas and carbon dioxide emissions.

Being climate positive can also improve business endeavours – as investors, customers, and future employees alike will strive to collaborate with companies that actively seek ways to directly reduce climate change. Also, businesses should seek to understand the economic benefits of shifting to a more eco-friendly business model. These include how using renewable energy sources can help to reduce business costs and how a sustainable mindset can provoke the interest of new employees, customers, and investors.

Furthermore, small and effective daily adjustments are recommended. Amongst these are things like greener transportation methods, plant-based diets, avoiding fast fashion or opting for sustainable clothing garments.

The alternative is the use of shorter showers, turning off devices when not in use, and more energy efficient devices are all great habits to implement that can still help climate change in 2026.

Some other things you can do to support the fight against climate change in 2026 include keeping up to date with the guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The next step is following the protocols in the Inflation Reduction Act. So, encouraging co-workers and neighbours to partake in the energy transition is of necessity. We should therefore, motivate businesses and your own household to implement green infrastructure.

Others include abiding by international commitments made to fight against climate change and protecting our marine ecosystems via recycling of wastes. To succeed, there should be both sustained public enlightenment on what Climate Change entails, its effects on our wellbeing and the key role each of us can play to mitigate its negative effects on each and every one of us. Such preventive measures will save our environment and millions of lives from harm.