Climate Change: 2023 On Track To Be Hottest Year On Record – UN

The United Nations resident coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale has said 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record.

Schmale made the disclosure at a workshop for journalists on climate change pre-cop28 held in Abuja on Monday.

He stressed that addressing climate change is one of if not the defining challenge of the 21st century while noting that the warning signs are everywhere.

“As journalists, you will have noticed the continuous stream of headlines about record-breaking temperatures this year. The hottest ever July, August, September, and October were all in 2023.

“In July, for four days in a row, the planet reached its hottest day ever recorded. According to preliminary estimates, another record was set just ten days ago on November 17th when the global average surface temperature was more than 2°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time. 2023 is on track to be the hottest year on record!”

He however noted that increasing climate variability is causing more intense and untimely rainfall in some regions, while rising temperatures are causing droughts and crop failures in other regions.

” In the North, desertification is causing the loss of arable land in 15 states. In the Middle Belt, gully erosion and flooding are forcing people from their ancestral homes. In the South, seasonal and flash flooding are destroying lives and livelihoods.

“Last year alone in Nigeria, flooding killed at least 662 people, injured 3,174, displaced about 2.5 million, and destroyed 200,000 homes”.

He laments that it is a great injustice that those who suffer the most from climate change have contributed the least to The world’s poorest and most vulnerable communities and are tearing the brunt of a crisis driven by the world’s richest nations

“As it stands, the world is headed for a temperature rise of about 3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century, this hellish scenario would be detrimental to nearly all forms of life on Earth.

“As our Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, said last week. “This is a failure of leadership, a betrayal of the vulnerable, and a massive missed opportunity, Renewables have never been cheaper or more accessible We know it is still possible to make the 1.5 degree limit a reality.”

He tasked the media to provide accurate information about climate change, its causes, and its impact as mis- and disinformation are delaying urgently needed action to ensure a liveable future for the planet.

Similarly, World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Representatives for North, Central, and West Africa, Bernard Edward Gomez said the impacts of climate change are no longer distant threats.

” the impacts of climate change are no longer distant threats; they are unfolding before our very eyes, affecting every corner of the globe and Nigeria is not an exception. We are witnessing unprecedented heavy rainfall events leading to devastating floods, and rising sea levels threatening coastal communities.

“These impacts are not just environmental; they are profoundly social, economic, and political, exacerbating existing inequalities and threatening the stability of nations”.

He stressed that the role of journalism in addressing climate change cannot be overemphasized.

“As the Fourth Estate of the realm, journalists have a critical responsibility to inform the public about the realities of climate change. By shedding light on the complex issues surrounding climate change, journalists empower individuals, communities, and policymakers to make informed decisions and to act”.

To effectively address climate change, we must foster information sharing, and accountability at all levels, from governance to communities and households.