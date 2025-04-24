Climate Action: UNICEF Urges Social Media Drive To Engage Nigerian Youths

Share

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on Nigerian stakeholders to harness technology and social media to empower youths in driving climate action.

During a recent discussion, Bharat Kumar Kundra, UNICEF Nigeria’s Programme Specialist for Skill Development and Youth Empowerment, emphasised the critical role of digital platforms in amplifying climate advocacy and safeguarding the nation’s future.

Highlighting Nigeria’s alarming position as the world’s second-highest-risk country on the Global Children’s Climate Risk Index (CCRI), Kundra stressed the urgency of collaborative action.

“With 150 million Nigerians under 35, the climate crisis disproportionately threatens our youths, who are both the most vulnerable and the most powerful agents of change,” he stated.

Over the past six months, UNICEF-led initiatives have engaged over 40,000 young Nigerians in projects ranging from plastic recycling and tree planting to green entrepreneurship and energy conservation.

Private sector partnerships have further bolstered these efforts, offering internships and job opportunities in climaterelated fields. “Young people are stepping up, cleaning communities, innovating solutions, and leading where adults hesitate.

As temperatures rise, Nigeria’s youth are rising too,” Kundra noted. He urged stakeholders to leverage social media to spotlight youth-led successes and inspire broader participation.

“Celebrating these stories can motivate more action from governments, businesses, and communities,” he said. He also emphasised the need for youth involvement in local decision-making, asserting that their input leads to “more robust, inclusive solutions.”

With 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population under 35, UNICEF underscored that investing in youth is investing in national resilience. He said: “Nigeria’s greatest asset is its young people—their creativity, energy, and drive.

Empowering them transforms every sector, from health to education to climate action.” His call to action urged media, policymakers, and partners to prioritise youth engagement, techdriven advocacy, and collaborative solutions to secure a sustainable future for Africa’s most populous nation.

According to.him, “we also want all our private sector young people, all our partners, to use the power of technology to create more awareness social media and all our media platforms have, and all our colleagues in media as well.

We need to talk more about climate action. We need to celebrate more success stories of young people, private sector companies all the partners taking action.

“So please celebrate this more so that more and more young people private sector companies and governments are encouraged to take action as well.

And also, I will tell all my partners and young people to start engaging with your local decision makers or the community heads, because they are taking a lot of the decisions as well.

If young people are involved in the solution making process, they see that much more robust solutions to come in as well. “UNICEF is focusing on young people.

We’ve traditionally been an organisation that focused on children, but now we are focusing on young people as well. And I particularly look at how young people can be empowered to transition into the workforce and how they can become solution providers and change makers in whichever communities they are working in.

“It is recognised that any country’s greatest asset is its young people, the ideas, the energy, the creativity that young people have in each country, that is the greatest asset any country can have.

“So any investment that we make in our young people is the greatest investment we are making. And we have seen that when we empower young people, when we provide economic opportunities to young people, everything transformed from education, health, climate, there are multiple nutrition, all the aspects which are very, very important for a society to thrive if we empower young people, young people are able to lift those communities up.

“And this is essentially, I would say this is more important for a country like Nigeria, because all of us know that 70% of Nigeria’s population, which is more than 150 million people are below the age of 35. Nigeria is a very young country.

Africa overall is a very young continent, but Nigeria is a very, very young country as well. And so it is very important that we involve young people, and that’s where UNICEF is focusing on.”

