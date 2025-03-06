Share

United Nation (UN) Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell has declared that a strong new national climate plan would “Supercharge the Nigerian economy, building on the country’s climate leadership and economic progress.

The comments from the UN’s climate chief capped a four-day visit to Nigeria, during which he met with senior government officials, civil society, and business leaders to discuss how ambitious climate action can drive forward the country’s economic growth and living standards, protect the environment, and power innovation.

Speaking at a symposium convened by Nigeria’s National Council on Climate Change Secretariat (NCCCS) at the Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos, Mr. Stiell said bold climate action is vital to avert the disastrous human and economic impacts of global heating, but also to seize vast human and economic benefits for Nigeria and its people.

“A strong new national climate plan can be the gateway to a new Nigerian era of growth and prosperity, fueled by clean and affordable energy, available to all,” Mr. Steill said.

“Clean energy and sustainable agriculture will create jobs, attract foreign investment, and strengthen Nigeria’s global and regional competitiveness.

“With 90 per cent of Nigerians employed in micro, small, and medium enterprises, the ripple effects of green growth will be felt in every local community and economy.” Mr. Stiell said.

Mr. Stiell highlighted that $2 trillion was invested in clean energy and infrastructure in 2024 alone.

“It’s abundantly clear now that the countries who will seize the biggest benefits of the USD 2 trillion global boom in clean energy are those that invest in their people and their strengths,” Mr. Stiell said.

He emphasised that Nigeria has huge opportunities to benefit through a national climate plan that promotes investment in clean energy, critical minerals, and domestic manufacturing.

“Clean energy can power up your population – providing clean access for countless millions. Investing in green buildings, clean infrastructure, and domestic manufacturing can drive economic growth. Clean cooking can protect the health of families,” Mr. Stiell said.

But said that more international finance must flow to Nigeria from public and private sources.

Mr. Stiell also highlighted Nigeria’s vast mangrove forests—the largest in Africa and the third largest globally—as a powerful natural defense against climate impacts. Acting as a carbon sink and a shield against coastal erosion, destructive storms, and rising seas, mangroves are vital for protecting both people and biodiversity. Expanding and restoring these ecosystems can strengthen community resilience and drive sustainable economic growth.

With climate change already costing Nigeria up to five per cent of its GDP, he emphasised that investing in nature-based solutions like mangrove restoration is not just an environmental necessity but an economic opportunity that can pay for itself many times over.

On Wednesday in Abuja, Mr. Stiell met with parliamentarians and senior government officials to discuss the opportunities Nigeria has as Africa’s largest economy and how a strong new climate plan will drive forward progress right across the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He paid tribute to the important climate efforts of Nigeria and its people thus far, in the world’s existential climate fight.

He also met with civil society representatives focused on climate change, environment, women’s empowerment, and the role of young people, doing essential work on the ground to translate climate commitments into action.

In every meeting, he heard how Nigeria remains steadfast in its commitment to action on climate change.

Moving forward, Mr. Stiell reaffirmed UNFCCC’s support for Nigeria’s climate ambitions and called for sustained collaboration to turn policies into action.

