Clerics Urge Nigerians To Trust God, Remain Strong Amid Challenges

Nigerians have been charged to put their trust in God, remain courageous and be strong in the face of the current challenges in the country.

Clerics gave the charge at the interdenominational prayer and award presentation organised by Orisunbare Community Landlord’s Association (ORIS), Orisunbare, Ede North Area Council, Osun State.

Speaking, founder of Christ Apostolic Church Mountain of Mercy and Praise, Kajola, Pastor Daniel Agbolade, stressed that this was the time to run to Christ.

He noted that there was nothing too difficult for God to do and that no matter the situation God is able and ever ready to turn it around for the best.

Agbolade, who doubles as the Chairman, of the Kajola Community Landlords’ Association, Kajola, said citizens of the country should not because of the current hardship embark on cursing their leaders, rather they should commit themselves to the hand of God.

He, however, urged the people to move closer to God, just as he enjoined all political leaders to govern the nation with the fear of God.

In their separate sermon, Modrasatul Hamdaniyatul-Adabiyat Centre for Arabic and Islamic Study, Sheikh Ismail Abdul Ameed Oladosu and Pastor Ajirotutu Olatunde harped on the need for political officeholders to remain committed to the welfare of the people and to work hard to surmount the economic hardship and security challenges confronting the nation.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Orisumbare Community Landlord’s Association, Elder Olaniyan Adeyemi charged the members of the community to continue to live in harmony for the progress of their community.

Adeyemi said, “We should try as much as possible to love ourselves because here we are, we don’t have a family our neighbours are our immediate family, therefore we should live in harmony.

“The reason behind our inter-religious prayer session in the Orisumibare community is to put God first who is protecting us. We normally organize the beginning of the year prayer in this Community.

New Telegraph reports that the landlord association honoured four notable residents of the community with an award of excellence in recognition of their contributions to the development of the community.

Those who bagged the Community Development Award of Excellence are Pastor Daniel Agbolade, Dr Gbadebo Adeyinka Clement, Mr Jimoh Olalekan Joseph AKA Beloved, Imam Idowu Adebayo Adebowale and Pa Chief Akintayo Joseph O.