Clerics Urge Godly Parenting As Late NUT Chairman Is Remembered

Religious leaders have called on parents to instill spiritual values in their children alongside academic training, emphasizing the importance of raising godly children to build a better society.

The charge was made by Pastor Olumide Olujobi of The Apostolic Church during the 20th-year remembrance of Comrade Elijah Adegboyega Adebayo, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Osun State. The memorial, organized by his children, was held in Osogbo.

Pastor Olujobi praised the late Adebayo for raising his children in the fear of God, noting that such upbringing has a lasting impact, especially in a fast-evolving digital era.

“My message to parents is to train their children in the way of the Lord. Baba Elijah Adegboyega Adebayo did just that, and the results are evident in the lives of his children today,” he said. “If he had not done that, Comrade Adeboye Adebayo, his first son, would not be where he is today.”

Also speaking at the event, Prophet Adewale Oyinloye of Jesus Is the Answer Prayers and Evangelical Ministry warned against neglecting parental responsibilities.

“Train your children because they are your tomorrow. Do not let them do whatever they like. If you don’t train them, you are destroying your own future,” he warned.

The clerics, including Pastor Tunde Oluwatomi and other guests, also commended the widow of the late unionist for her resilience and dedication in raising the children alone after her husband’s passing two decades ago.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Comrade Adeboye Adebayo, a politician and rights activist, thanked friends, relatives, and well-wishers who honored the invitation, even at short notice.

He described his late father as a principled teacher, unionist, and family man whose legacy continues to guide his children.

“He was more than a father; he was a pillar to many. A loving and disciplined man who lived for truth, service, and faith,” he said. “His efforts in education, labour advocacy, and community service left footprints that still inspire us today.”

Adebayo noted that his father’s influence extended beyond the home, positively impacting countless students and civil servants during his time as a teacher and union leader.

As the family marked the milestone with a thanksgiving service, he reaffirmed their commitment to uphold their father’s values of integrity, discipline, and service to humanity.