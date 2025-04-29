Clerics To FG: Tackle Insecurity, Food Crisis To Save Nigerians From Depression

Share

The Archbishop of the Province of Lagos and Bishop of the Remo Diocese, Rt. Rev. Olusina Fape, has appealed to heads of security agencies to urgently address the growing insecurity facing the nation.

Fape made the call during the celebration of 20th anniversary of God’s faithfulness at the Diocese of Badagry, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Cathedral Church of St. Thomas, Badagry, Lagos, on Sunday.

According to the bishop, if the heads of security agencies are committed and true to their callings, Nigeria can stil overcome its security challenges.

He said: “I believe we know those who are causing havoc in the country, but the problem remains: who will let the cat out of the bag? “The security architecture of the country must be properly reviewed.

It is unfortunate that even the leaders appear unable to effectively tackle insurgency.” The cleric also urged security agencies to utilise the national identification number database to trace the communications of bandits and kidnappers, locate their hideouts, and arrest them.

Fape, however, commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its efforts in addressing security and economic challenges. “I must appreciate President Tinubu. People may not like him, but he is trying his best.

We cannot blame him for all our woes. “Banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency did not start during his tenure; these problems predated his administration. If not for him, Nigeria would have been in a worse situation than we are experiencing today,” he said.

