Clerics Task Tinubu On Banditry, Laud Gov. Idris’s Initiatives

Islamic and Christian leaders in Kebbi State have jointly called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to organise a national prayer session to seek divine intervention in addressing the persistent armed banditry attacks in Northern Nigeria.

The leaders gathered for a special prayer session in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday, organised by the Kebbi State government.

The prayer, which brought together Islamic scholars and Christian pastors, was the fifth in a series of initiatives by Governor Nasir Idris to find a solution to the menace of armed banditry.

In a statement, Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, said the unity of religious leaders underscores Nigerians’ commitment to peace and unity, regardless of religious differences.

Governor Idris appealed to residents to sustain the prayer in their various communities.

The leaders who led the prayer included Sheikh Abdulrahaman Isah Jega, Sheikh Abbas Muhammadu Jega, Sheikh Umar Malisa, and Sheikh Abubakar Ribah for the Muslim faithful, and Rev. Femi Oropin, Rev. Nuhu Mamman Gudul, Rev. Joshua Ochimana, and retired Justice Mairiga for the Christian faithful.

The leaders passed a vote of confidence in Governor Idris’s commitment to ending security challenges in Kebbi and neighbouring states.

They also requested President Tinubu to direct the organisation of a national prayer session across the country to seek God’s intervention in restoring peace in the affected states.

This call follows Governor Idris’s efforts to address the security situation, including hosting meetings with the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, the Progressive Governors Forum, and the Kebbi Elders Consultative Forum.