Clerics Slam Ex-AG Over Ceding Of C’River’s 76 Oil Wells To A’Ibom

The Cross River State Christian Leaders Forum (CROSSCLEF) yesterday berated former Attorney General of the Federation Michael Aoundoka for his role during the ceding of the Bakassi peninsula to Cameroon. The clerics also blamed Aoundoka for allegedly ceding 76 oil wells to Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement, Chairman Josef Bassey and Secretary General Mark Ochi said: “Every attempt to whitewash this atrocity or to use belated commentary to absolve guilt must be rejected.” The group added: “It was during his tenure that the Federal Government, in a decision that has since brought untold hardship, ceded our ancestral land of Bakassi to Cameroon, displacing thousands of citizens, desecrating historical justice, and shattering the economic spine of a peace-loving people.

“Even more grievous, he presided over the legal machinations that led to the seizure of 76 oil wells, stripping the state of resources divinely placed within its borders.” “This cannot, and must not, be swept under the carpet of selective amnesia or political posturing.”