Clerics Seek Divine Guidance As Bauchi Marks 50 Years

Islamic scholars under the aegis of the Bauchi State Ulama’a Forum have called for sustained unity and spiritual renewal as the state celebrates its 50th anniversary.

At a special prayer session organized in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, participants offered supplications for peace, stability, and greater development in Bauchi State.

Leading the event, the First Lady, Haj. Aisha Bala Mohammed, urged residents to remain steadfast in faith and uphold collective responsibility, stressing that spiritual guidance is vital to governance and societal progress.

“Peace and prosperity are products of unity and shared commitment,” she said, while praying for continued harmony in the state.

The event also featured the recognition of prominent personalities whose contributions were described as instrumental to the state’s growth.

Among those honoured were top government officials, lawmakers, and community stakeholders, including Abubakar Adamu Salihu, Dallami Kawule, Yakubu Adamu, Farouk Mustapha, Hajara Wanka, Hajara Gidado, Alh. Garba Noma, Alh. Babayo Sulaiman Malle, and Abdurrazak Nuhu Zaki.

The ceremony drew a large turnout of clerics, political officeholders, and community leaders, reinforcing the fusion of faith and leadership as Bauchi reflects on five decades of statehood.