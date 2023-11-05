Clerics Preach Good Governance, Revamp Of Economy

Some Muslim clerics on Saturday said only good governance supported with a revamping of the nation’s economy through the productive venture could rescue Nigeria and its people from the subsisting social crises. The clerics, concerned with the hardship faced by people, gave the piece of advice at the 40th anniversary of the Darul Falaah of Arabic and Islamic Studies held at the institute in Lagos.

The anniversary, with the theme, ‘Celebrating the Milestone of Academic Excellence and Leadership’, was to advance the course of the country through good leadership advocacy for the common good, organisers said. Aside lectures on the burning national issues, the event proffered solution and prayers were offered for God’s blessings upon the country.

Speaking at the event, the Founder of the institute, His Eminence Sheikh Musa Yahyah-Agboola said people need the teachings of religion to guide them in their conduct with others. Agboola, a revered scholar also urged leaders to imbibe the spirit of social justice and accountability to endear people to them and to make the society work. According to him, with quality leadership at every facet of the society, the world will be devoid of the social crisis that has been the lot of mankind.

“Allah provided us with His teachings to guide us. Such should be expressed in our daily relationship with others and quality leadership by people in authority to foster good living standards for the people,” he stated. The cleric decried the appalling state of welfare service to the people, saying that the institution would continue to render social service to improve the lives of people. He also called on the government at all levels to prioritise peoples’ welfare and abstain from corrupt practices for a better society.

Also speaking at the event, the guest lecturer, Dr. Saheed Timehin, said that, for the nation to make headway, the nation should invest in produce of value for export. Timehin, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Foreign Language, Lagos State University, whose lecture theme was “Nigeria 2030 Political and Economic Vision” envisaged a good economy for the nation if the state should tailor resources toward reviving industrialisation of the economy.

The lecturer called for an improved infrastructure to aid domestic and foreign investment in the agro business sphere, saying with constant export of commodities the nation’s economy would be strengthened and the Naria regain its standard. Mr. Olaoye Taofeeq-Zakariyya, an Alumnus of the institute established 1983 by Sheikh Musa Yahya Agboola immediately after his return from Libya said that, the school has remained steadfast in instilling discipline in people.

He urged the numerous products of the institute in position of authority to bring to bear the teachings of Allah that they acquired to foster accountability in government.