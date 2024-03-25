New Telegraph

March 25, 2024
Clerics Hail Abiodun As Palliative Distribution Continues

In the spirit of the Easter celebration and the ongoing Ramadan, the Ogun State government on Sunday continues its palliative distribution across the three senatorial districts of the state to cushion the effect of the current economic challenges on the people. It was the turn of Christians as the palliative got to many churches, while some mosques also benefited from the gesture, an initiative of Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Friday.

The palliative, which included rice, were shared in churches and mosques in the three senatorial districts on Sunday and Friday. In Ogun Central Senatorial District, the gift was extended to worshippers at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Ake, SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Isale Ake and the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Ijaiye in Abeokuta South Local Government Area Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke, commended the governor for his kind gesture, noting that the palliative was another means of ameliorating the suffering of the people. In separate remarks, the shepherd in charge of the Celestial Church, Ven. Superior Joseph Talon, Mr. Abeeden Hammed and Mrs Julianah Adesanya, who were overwhelmed by the palliative gesture, thanked the governor for the gift.

