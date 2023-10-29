Clerics Commend Tunde Lemo Foundation For Restoring Hope To Hopeless

The visioner of Peter Akinola Foundation, (PAF), Most Revd. Peter Jasper Akinola, has commended Tunde Lemo Foundation for restoring hope to the hopeless in the last 20 years, through the Tunde Lemo Foundation, (TLF), a Non- Governmental Organisation.

The foundation founded by the Egba-born philanthropist and former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Tunde Lemo and wife is collaborating with TLF and PAF Youth Centre for Industrial Training in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, through which many students have acquired vocational skills.

Dean of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Blessing Enyindah who visited the centre for the first time, expressed delight at the conducive environment under which students’ study. While commending the leadership of the centre, Enyindah urged students to always put into practice all that they have learnt as well as be good ambassadors of the centre.

The Director of the institution, Canon (Engr.) Tunde Awolana, described PAF as a unique vocational centre that has trained thousands of Nigeria youths with technical skills since inception. Rev Akinola said that TLF’s philanthropic gesture is not limited to Ogun State indigenes as its beneficiaries cut across states of the federation and it transcends religious and sex barriers.

The youths are usually trained in auto-mechanics, masonry and other construction skills, agriculture, catering, fashion designing and key information technology capabilities among other specialties.The foundation, which trains 100 youths yearly, has, in the past years, trained no fewer than 500 youths in different vocational skills in Lagos and Ogun states.

Lemo, represented by a member of the foundation, Chief Reuben Sogaolu at the graduation charged graduands to be self-reliant and engage themselves in programmes that will develop them as well as satisfy the country’s manpower needs. While describing as uncommon the skills and talents which they have acquired at the centre, Lemo urged them not to waste it, because they have been given uncommon skills and talents which must not be allowed to be wasted without being used for the benefit of humanity.

Rev Akinola during the ceremony lamented that many Nigerian youths are roaming the streets looking for jobs that are not available, adding, ‘it is all about raising youths, giving them opportunities to acquire skills that would help them earn a living without being a liability on the society. One of the students, Oladeji Favour Adesola, from Osun State, who emerged overall best student, charged students irrespective of their level of education not to always relent in their academic curriculum.

Adesola of the Fashion Design & Creative Arts Department of the centre said: ‘’the memories of my stay at Peter Akinola Foundation will forever linger not only for its academic advancement, but its spiritual upliftment which always restores hope in the hopeless’’. “PAF is an institution of learning where emphasis is not just placed on their but on practical which exposes them greatly to their fields of interests” She expressed delight at her emergence as the overall best student and thanked God for what she described as a rare feat.