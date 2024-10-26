Clerics call on Nigerians to repent, watch, pray

Share

Nigerians have been called on to embrace godly living and renew their hope in God with the assurance that all will be well.

At the same time, Christians were reminded to be steadfast in readiness for the coming of their master – Jesus Christ.

The call was made by His Grace, Spiritual Head Emeritus, Prof. Amos Ifeoluwa Akinwande alongside his wife, Spiritual Mother and Message Bearer (Dr.) Irene El-Miriam Akinwande, who both head the El Rabboni He Evangelical Ministry (Ebenezer Praying Band, Cherubim and Seraphim).

Both spiritual leaders spoke at the El Rabboni He Convention held on Friday to mark a reminder of the second coming of Jesus Christ.

In his short charge, Akinwande stated: “With what we are all witnessing, ask yourself ‘What has Nigeria become today?’

“Therefore examine yourself and make corrections for the nation to be better, also because Jesus’ second coming is inevitable.”

While speaking with Sunday Telegraph, he added: “All will be well there will light at the end of the tunnel.”

In her exhortation, El-Miriam the visioner of the El Rabboni He Convention, advised, “We should not partake in evil acts because people who do will will not inherit Gods kingdom. Jesus is coming again, let us be prepared to meet him. It does not matter how long you may say you have been hearing this, certainly he will return.”

In a chat with the Sunday Telegraph, she continued: “Christians in Nigeria should continue to believe in God. What is going on in Nigeria now, although it is hard, God is going to intervene for us and bless us.

“This convention we just had, God told us that He is already on the throne. He is already tackling our problem for us. He has already blessed us and soon there will be the solution to everything and we shall all glorify God. But what is important is that we should not go into sin. We should not sin and we must have faith.”

However, she prayed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be strengthened by God to always make the right decisions.

In addition, Spiritual Head and Father of the day, Baba Aladura Abbey Afolabi noted that the El Rabboni ministry which clocked 44 years on Friday, October 25, has continued to be a source of blessings while reawakening Christians to be more devoted to the kingdom matters.

Afolabi stated: “Service to God and dedication to His work is not labour lost. The reward is not just here on earth but in His kingdom. What we are doing now by saying ‘stay alert for this second coming of Jesus Christ’ is to lay up your treasures in heaven where neither moth nor rust do corrupt.

“When you do business with God, it is a win-win situation. You win the Lord wins; you never lose but get enlarged.”

Share

Please follow and like us: