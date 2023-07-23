Clerics Ask Nigerians To Support Tinubu’s Quest To Safeguard Public Assets

The College of Bishops, Imams, and Clergy Councils (CBICC), has called on Nigerians to support the efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in safeguarding national assets, as the country could only attain development if its critical assets were preserved.

To this end, the clerics announced its resolve to collaborate with the security agencies particularly the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), in creating awareness on the need for all citizens to volunteer as vanguards for protection of public assets in the country.

Speaking at a rally on Saturday in Abuja to commence the sensitisation campaign, the National Coordinator, CBICC, Bishop Abel Kings, explained that the decision to support President Tinubu’s administration drive was reached after careful consideration of the need for religious leaders to contribute their quota in safeguarding public assets and infrastructure in the country.

Abel hinted further that in view of the importance the council attached to the initiative, the sensitisation rally would be held in all the six geo-political zones to create the desired awareness on the role of the masses in the protection of national infrastructure and stressed the importance of safeguarding public assets for the well-being of all Nigerians.