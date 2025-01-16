Cleric Urges Retirees To Embrace Retirement With Excitement

Share

A cleric, Pastor Joseph Adeyokunnu, on Thursday, urged retirees to embrace retirement with excitement, saying the age of 60 signified the peak of human wisdom for excellent achievements in new areas.

Adeyokunnu gave this advice while praising the retiring Permanent Secretary at the Lagos State Ministry of Finance, Mr Sewanu Hundogan, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Mowe, Ogun.

The 60th birthday anniversary and Statutory Retirement Thanksgiving Service for Hundogan was organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Finance.

Adeyokunnu, who is the Pastor in charge of RCCG Region 30, delivered a sermon in which he said God called Moses at the age of 80 and Caleb at 85.

“When God is on your side, age is no barrier to achievements,” he said.

He also cited President Joe Biden of the US as an example of someone who excelled at 78, while listing various stages of life and the characteristics of each phase.

Reading from Ecclesiastics 9:16 and a portion of the fourth chapter, he explained that the age of 60 was the age that delivered wisdom for excellence in whatever chosen field or business endeavour.

“Wisdom is better than strength,” he said.

Adeyokunnu said research also proved that 60 was the best and most productive aspect of human life.

According to him, it is unfortunate that governments and organisations retire sexagenarians at the peak of their wisdom.

However, he added that it was a huge opportunity and advantage for retirees to use their newly attained wisdom to advance new business or career paths.

“I wish people had an understanding to embrace retirement. It’s going to be the most impactful stage of your life.

“This is the stage for multiple sources of income. Life starts at 60; if there are still dreams to be fulfilled, don’t give up on your dreams,” he said.

He thanked God for protecting the retiree, who is also an RCCG pastor with over 30 years of experience in ministry, for finishing well and strong in the service of the Lagos State Government.

The cleric advised retirees to prioritise adequate nutrition, rest, and exercise to stay healthy, in addition to accepting Jesus to be saved, guided, and protected from the devil.

Responding, Hundogan thanked the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for giving him the rare opportunity to serve, and his wife and family for their support.

“I want to thank my children; they never gave me the problems I gave my father. Continue to be good children,” he said.

The retiree also thanked his colleagues from various ministries, alumni associations, friends, and associates from the RCCG and various sectors, former schoolmates, and others.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Abayomi Oluyomi, in a goodwill message, said Hundogan’s wealth of experience brought innovative solutions to the ministry.

“As he transitions into this well-earned time of rest and reflection, I want Mr Hundogan to know that his legacy will not be forgotten,” he said.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Training, Mrs Olubusola Abidakun, praised the retiree’s dedication and excellence in revenue management.

Abidakun, speaking in her individual capacity, joined other Permanent Secretaries to describe the retiree as brilliant, selfless, humorous, kind, dedicated, and God-fearing.

The Permanent Secretaries prayed for God’s blessings for the retiree and his family while wishing him a happy birthday.

The event was attended by the Body of Permanent Secretaries in the Lagos State Public Service, alumni associations, clerics, students, friends, and associates.

