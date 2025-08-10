Cleric Urges Religious Leaders To Shun Worldly Worship

Evangelist Joshua Nudegbesi has called on religious and spiritual leaders in the country to desist from worshipping worldly things and turn fully to God.

Speaking on Sunday during the Adult Harvest and Thanksgiving ceremony at the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Saint Jacob Nudegbesi Memorial Cathedral Tube Parish 1, in Tube, Ogun State, Nudegbesi who is also the Chief Host warned that the growing obsession with materialism is causing spiritual and societal harm.

Quoting the Bible, he said: “Seek ye first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all things shall be added unto you. The problem we have today is that people chase material things and end up seeking gods, not God. We must turn to God and stop using scripture to manipulate the intelligence of our followers. When we truly give everything to God, He will fight our battles and grant us peace.”

On the nation’s security challenges, the cleric urged authorities in charge of arms procurement to invest in sophisticated weapons so the military can decisively defeat insurgents.

“If those in charge of the armoury purchase the best equipment, insurgents will retreat. But when we go into battle with inferior weapons against heavily armed enemies, we cannot win. In situations like this, prayer alone is not enough,” he said.

Nudegbesi also stressed the importance of honesty among Nigerians, saying it is key to achieving peace in the country.

Chairman of Ipokia Local Government Area, Ogun State, Mr. Johnson Avoseh, who attended the event, said the relationship among religious leaders in the council remains cordial.

“In Ipokia, there is no crisis because every family has members across the three major religions — Christianity, Islam, and traditional beliefs. We celebrate together. When Christians hold events, Muslims and traditionalists join in, and vice versa,” he said.

Avoseh, however, criticized the tendency to seek divine intervention for basic amenities. “We don’t need prayer to get clean water or motorable roads, those are things we can and should do ourselves,” he noted.

In his sermon, Pastor Emmanuel Agosuh of CCC First Cathedral Parish, Ijofin, advised Nigerian youths to prioritize finding decent employment over chasing quick wealth, warning that the lust for riches has led many to destruction and untimely death.