Cleric Urges Quality Quranic Education To Address Unethical Conduct In Nigeria

A cleric, Alfa Mohammed Raji has admonished Muslims to prioritise Quranic education of their children and wards as a way of stem- ming growing unethical conduct amongst youth in the country.

Speaking after the wolimah (Quranic education passing out ceremony) of Ifelodun Central in Alakuko, area of Lagos during the week, Alfa Raji stated that enrolling children in Madrasat (Quranic school) remains one sure way of inculcating proper Islamic etiquette on them.

According to him, the various specialised Quranic schools are centres where children learn not only the rudiment of Islamic religion, they are also places where they (the students) also learn about the responsibility to God and their community.

“Our society is currently bedeviled with so many social vices that have continued to serve as threats to our collective well being as well as much shared communality.

We in the Islamic community as responsible segment of the Nigerian society must as a matter of priority ensure that we inculcate the values of proper living of members in the society.

“We can only do so when we make it a priority to enroll our children in Madrasat (Quranic schools) in our communities.

Apart from learning the basics of Islamic tenets, the centres also serve as avenues for inculcating in them proper conduct as well as educating them on their responsibility to the society,” Alfa Raji said.