Cleric Urges Prayers, Support For President Tinubu’s Govt

As C&S Movement Church Worldwide holds 85th Convention

The Chairman and Spiritual Father of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O), His Most Eminence, Prophet (Dr.) Emmanuel Abiodun Alogbo, has called for continued prayers and support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in its efforts to tackle the country’s multifarious challenges, noting that the country is “steadily growing and gradually overcoming its socio-economic challenges.”

The Spiritual Father, who made the call while delivering his keynote address at the 2025 Annual Conference and Convention of the Church, held at the CSMC Galilee Campground, OrileIgbon, along Ilorin–Ibadan Expressway, Oyo State, specifically urged spiritual leaders across Nigeria to intensify prayers for the nation rather than engage in divisive commentaries, adding: “Yes, Nigeria is going through difficult times, but no foreigner will help us fix our problems.

We must play our part, talk to our people, and be sensible with what we preach.” Prophet Alogbo, however, condemned what he described as “the displacement and violence in communities where Christians are predominantly populated, especially in Southern Kaduna” while acknowledging that other Nigerians are affected by climate change incidents such as floods, causing economic hardship, homelessness, and loss of properties, among others.

He, however, called for continued prayers and support for the country and the present administration in its efforts and initiatives to combat insecurity noting that,” Nigeria is steadily growing and the country is gradually overcoming socio-economic challenges.” Reflecting on the theme of the event, the Spiritual Father said ‘Great Mercies’ as explained in Isaiah 54:7 “reveals the depth of God’s compassion and faithfulness, reminding us that His mercies outweigh every affliction. God’s mercy is great, abundant, and everlasting, beyond judgement and human understanding”