Cleric Urges Nigerians to Prioritise Appreciation and Humanity Over Festivities

The lead pastor of Celestial Church of Christ, Ileri Oluwa, Ogudu Cathedral, Ojota, Lagos, Ven/ Sup Evang. Adebayo Adeshina, has implored Nigerians to embrace gratitude as a way of life in their dealings.

The cleric’s impassioned plea at a special gathering at the Ogudu Church community, centered on the need for gratitude towards the Almighty God for the gift of life, particularly directing attention to the nation’s leaders across all levels.

He said: “appreciation for the preservation of our lives should be the cornerstone of our worship,” emphasised Adeshina, lamenting the growing fixation on material wealth at the expense of genuine faith. He stressed the responsibility of religious leaders, both Christian and Islamic, to nurture and care for their followers, encouraging the wider populace to mirror this spirit of benevolence.

Adeshina’s address underscored a shift in societal values and publicly denounced the prevalent worship of money over spiritual devotion. He called upon members of the Celestial Church of Christ to heed this counsel while cautioning against an excessive fixation on Christmas and New Year celebrations, urging moderation and a focus on deeper spiritual values.

Moreover, the pastor appealed to the government to adopt more compassionate policies, especially in light of rising fuel prices and called for the implementation of measures to alleviate the prevailing hardship.