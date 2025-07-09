Cleric Urges Nat’l Renewal, Warns Against Spiritual Apathy

Amid growing national anxiety over economic instability, insecurity, and moral decline, the Diocese of Ijesa North (Anglican Communion) has called on Nigerians to embrace spiritual renewal, prayer, and righteous living as the foundation for true national transformation.

This message formed the heart of the 2025 Synod of the Diocese, themed “A Sound of Abundant Rain” (1 Kings 18:41), which held from July 3 to 6 at the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew, Ijebu-Jesa. The Synod emphasized that despite Nigeria’s current challenges, the nation stands on the verge of divine intervention—if its people are willing to turn back to God.

Delivering the charge, the Diocesan Bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr. Isaac I. Oluyamo (JP), drew parallels with the biblical account of Israel’s drought during Elijah’s time, stressing that hope remains even in silence, stagnation, or despair.

“There is a spiritual sound—just like Elijah heard—that things are about to change,” the Bishop said. “Nigeria’s dryness can end, but it starts with obedience, humility, prayer, and righteousness.”

The synod attracted traditional rulers, church leaders, and political representatives, including the Elegboro of Egboro land, Oba Engr. Moses Olufemi Agunsoye, and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Hon. Eluwole Sunday Adedipo. Otunba Babatola Faseru, Osun State’s Commissioner for Agriculture, served as the synod host.

Attendees included bishops, clergy, and Christian leaders across denominations, all united in a call for spiritual revival and national responsibility.

The synod did not shy away from addressing pressing national issues. While appreciating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, the church urged him to take decisive steps to end insecurity, rebuild the economy, and address the high dropout rate among school children.

Osun State Governor Adeleke was applauded for his developmental projects, infrastructure work, and prompt salary payments. The synod, however, urged continued people-focused leadership.

As part of the synod, Episcopal Awards were presented to distinguished sons and daughters of the diocese for their contributions to church and society. Honourees included Chief Timothy Adebayo Olaitan, Dr. Ebenezer Osundare, Otunba Funmi Abiodun-Findo Snr., Chief & Mrs. Abogan, and Chief Michael Olusesi & Mrs. Bamidele.

The synod sent a strong message to Nigerian youth, warning against illegal wealth and urging a return to the dignity of labour. It also reaffirmed its commitment to rural evangelism and growing the church in neglected areas.

“True abundance comes not from corruption or shortcuts but from divine rain—God’s favour that follows faithfulness,” the Bishop noted.

The Diocese concluded by encouraging all Nigerians to seek personal revival, strengthen their homes and churches, and stand in faith for national restoration.

“We believe the sound of abundant rain is here. Let us not miss it,” the communiqué added.