Cleric Urges Citizens To Renew Hope In Nigeria

The Patron of the Celestial Church of Christ, Covenant Cathedral, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, Most Senior Evangelist S.O. Oniagba, has said that Nigerians should renew hope in the country.

Speaking at the 2025 adult harvest thanksgiving service yesterday, Oniagba said the citizens should keep hope alive that things are going to be better. Oniagba said: “My advice is that we should have hope. Anybody that doesn’t have hope is dead. “We should keep hope alive that things are going to be better.

We are seeing signs of things that will be better. Prices are coming down. I believe it’s just the beginning. “We are children of God. The best is for us. Our country will not witness desolation. “Our country will witness peace. It will witness growth. I will not prophecy a bad thing for the nation.

For everyone that loves the nation, we continue to keep hope alive. “We continue to pray to God that tomorrow will be better than today. And our next day will be better than tomorrow. “That is the hope of every Christian. And with that in our hearts, God will bless the doors of our hearts. That is my message to every Christian.”

Speaking on the theme ‘Harvest of Restoration’, Oniagba said God has started restoring Nigeria to its glory. He said: “Harvest is a celebration of our calling. Because one day, no matter how long you live here, you give account of your stewardship. A day will come when you say, my child, come back home.

“We are reminding ourselves. Like the way you plant corn and bring in fruit. You get it there, you harvest it. The same way God has created us for a purpose. But most people make their purposes for which they are created. They come here and start doing other things.

“But we are reminding one another that a day will come when the Maker will call you back to come and give account of your stewardship here. That is just the essence of harvest,” he said. On his part, Vice Chairman of 2025 Adult Harvest Committee, Evangelist Seyi Adekoya, said God has promised to restore everything the country has lost.

He said: “Harvest of restoration means that God has promised to restore us. “This year, he promised us that everything that we have lost, he will give us back in multiple folds. And we can see the manifestations this year because we used to count yearly.

“As we are doing our harvest this November, our new year starts from next week November to next year November. “So, that’s when we have a new theme for the year. So, from January, from December to this year, so, he has promised restoration.”