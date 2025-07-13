Cleric To Tinubu: Fix Nigeria’s Economy, Help Churches

The Anglican Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, Revd Simeon Borokini, has called on President Bola Tinubu to create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths and improve the overall economic well-being of citizens.

The clergyman noted that the ongoing economic hardship in the country is severely affecting churches, as dwindling incomes among members have led to a sharp decline in financial support for religious institutions.

Borokini, who also serves as the Bishop of Akure Anglican Diocese, said that churches do not receive subventions from the government and are largely sustained by members’ contributions.

He made this known during his charge at the first session of the 15th Diocesan Synod, themed “Trusting The God of Abundant Grace”, held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Oda, in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to him, “When talking about the church, you cannot exclude the government because the composition of the government is the people, and it affects the members. I’m not referring to Anglican members alone but Christians across the board.

“The church does not receive any support from the government. It depends solely on members’ offerings. If people are financially strained, the church also suffers. That’s why we’re urging the government to address the economic challenges. If industries are revived and employment created, people will be financially stable and able to support the church.”

The Archbishop, however, commended President Tinubu for progress made in the fight against insecurity, particularly in the northern region, and for infrastructure development. He urged the President to do more to create jobs and address other pressing national concerns.

He noted: “We commend him for the relative stability in the foreign exchange market and improvements in the security situation, especially in the North. Though not perfect, there has been some reduction in insecurity, which may be due to the efforts of the Defence Minister and other security agencies.”

Borokini further advised the Tinubu-led administration to strengthen efforts in curbing the activities of bandits and kidnappers, especially in rural areas, as insecurity continues to hinder food production and overall development.

“If security is fully tackled, it will boost agricultural output and reduce hunger across the country,” he said.

He also lauded the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for infrastructure projects that are transforming Abuja and called for similar efforts across the country.

On youth unemployment, the Archbishop emphasized the need for more government-driven opportunities: “The government must urgently create jobs, especially for graduates. Idle hands can easily be lured into crime. While we know the government can’t employ everyone, more should be done to create job opportunities.”

In his overall assessment of the Tinubu administration’s performance over the past two years, Borokini gave a 60 percent score and expressed hope for further improvements that will ease the suffering of Nigerians.