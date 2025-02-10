Cleric To Nigerians: Stop Blaming Tinubu For Hike In Goods, Others

Share

One of the newly appointed Imams of the National Mosque, Abuja, Dr Sheikh Abdulkadir Salman Sholagberu, has admonished Nigerians to stop blaming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the current hike in prices of goods, and even the hardship in the country.

The cleric, who made this remark while speaking to Journalists after the Juma’at sermon in Abuja, said: “Rather than putting blame on the President or his administration, Nigerians should retrace their steps and worship the Almighty God in line with the teachings of the two holy books.”

Sholagberu, who declared that the present administration inherited the problem, stressed the need for patience, understanding and fervent prayers for the government to turn the economy around positively, as well as other challenges confronting the nation.

He said: “We need to go back to our Creator, repent from our sins, seek His forgiveness, and everything will come back to normalcy.”

The Islamic scholar, however, urged the President to recruit capable hands into his government so as to help in translating the administration’s vision into reality.

Sholagberu prayed for the success of President Tinubu in office and for Allah to give him sound health to enable him to fulfil his electioneering promises to the citizenry.

The Imam also prayed for relative peace in the country, urging Nigerians to see themselves as one, rather than a divided people.

