Cleric To Nigerians: Partner EFCC To Put Corruption To Rout

The Vice Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State Chapter, Pastor Ademola Popoola, has lamented the high rate of corruption in Nigeria, urging the people to brace themselves and partner with the Economic and Financial Crimes Corruption (EFCC) to fight the cankerworm that has been impeding the nation’s progress head-on.

Pastor Popoola who stated this on Sunday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, during his sermon at the Carol Service of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Ilorin District Headquarters noted that corruption has eaten deep into every fabric of the society and has adversely affected the progress and development of the country.

Speaking on the theme of the Carol, “Glorious birth”, the Cleric stressed the urgent need for all and sundry to shun corrupt tendencies that are inherent in human beings, while urging a stop to be put to plead bargaining and allow justice to run its full course for all indicted people, as “plea bargaining amounts to a pat on the back”.

The CAN leader called on Nigerians to emulate Jesus Christ in all their deeds and actions so that the nation can witness desired progress and development, adding that Jesus Christ came to this world to wipe out the works of the devil including corruption. In particular, he admonished all Christians to abhor anything that is evil turn and show love to all manner of people during and after Christmas.

The Cleric, who rued the endemic poverty across the country, urged the three tiers of government to rise to the occasion to squarely address poverty that is steering the people in the faces and be sincere with the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, saying, ” in actual fact, that amount is even too paltry”.

He advised the three tiers of government to implement projects that would benefit the people and not the pockets of the political class, urging them to fear God in all they do as they would give an account of all their deeds hereafter.

Pastor Popoola charged the government to secure the Nation from bandits and insurgents while thinking of allowing State Police to ensure effective security of the nooks and crannies of the country.

On his part, the Chairman, of the 2024 Carol Committee, Special Apostle Prophet Tunde Olayode, said the programme that was put in place annually for the salvation of mankind had achieved its aims, urging all and sundry, particularly Christians, to desist from their sinful ways and let the birth of Jesus Christ be meaningful in their lives.

The Carol featured various Choirs and special appearances by invited Guest artists including Akin Owoseni, Voice of Asaph and Prophetic declarations by Prophet S. O. Korode, among others.

