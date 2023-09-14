Cleric To Nigerians: Cut Down On Spendings To Survive Hard Time

Nigerians have been charged to be moderate and cut down on their spending to survive the hardships they are currently passing through as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies.

The Spiritual Father and Chairman, of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, gave the admonition while declaring open the 2023 Pastoral Conference/Convention of the Church at the International Headquarters of the Church, Galilee Land, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State.

Speaking at the programme, he stressed the need for the people to work harder to earn more income in order to keep their families afloat, urging them to pray fervently more towards ensuring that things get better for the Nation and its people.

He said: “My sincere prayer is that God will see us through this temporary hardship in Jesus Christ’s name as this time will also pass away and we will survive it just as we survived the civil unrest and the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the entire world, among other problems.”

He added: “Let me say that this year’s Pastoral Conference has come with one of the end-time symptoms and the effect of governmental policy that has forced an unplanned hardship on the citizens of this Country.”

The Prophet reminded the Pastors of their core duties and responsibilities, urging them to resharpen and rededicate themselves to the work of God, including being holy in their lifestyles, preaching and teaching the Word of God, providing for the regular observance of the ordinance and ceremonies of the Church to equip the believers for the works of service, taking responsibility for local Church administration, providing pastoral care and promoting national conference interests, among others”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Conference Supervising Pastor, Pastor Folagbade Onafuye, had lauded his predecessors, Elders of the Council, as well as members of the Pastors Advisory Committee, for their unflinching support, adding that the annual event was a time to unwind, learn and unlearn, relearn and reequip for greater services and optimum performance.

He encouraged all participants to ensure full concentration without any form of distraction so as to fully benefit from all the teachings at the conference.