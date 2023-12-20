Cleric To Nigerians: Allow God’s Glory To Shine In Your Lives

Christians, and Nigerians in general, have been admonished to allow the glory of God to arise and shine in their lives, and also fill their homes so as to move the nation to a higher pedestal.

A renowned man of God, Pastor Jacob Jonathan Elegun of Faith Contender Ministries, gave the admonition during his sermon at the grand finale of the 40th Year Anniversary celebration of Bishop Smith Memorial Anglican Church, Gaa-Akanbi, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

He said: “With God’s glory, light will come and darkness will disappear in all spheres of our life as a nation.

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to allow the glory of God to fill their homes so as to move to the next level as a nation, where peace and tranquillity will reign supreme; sickness will be removed; our children will get employment and poverty will be eradicated, among others.

“I particularly rejoice with members of Bishop Smith Memorial Anglican Church, Gaa-Akanbi, Ilorin, for allowing the glory of God to shine on them in all ramifications.

“As a matter of fact, our great fathers in the Holy Scriptures, Moses and Solomon, were good examples of men who allowed the grace and glory of God to rule their lives and were able to succeed greatly in their endeavours.”

The theme of the four-day Anniversary celebration, which began with a Drama presentation by the Anglican Youth Fellowship (A.Y.F) of the Church was, “From Glory to Glory (2 Corinthians 3:18)”.

Other highlights of the epoch-making Anniversary celebration were Revival Service and Presentation of Merit Awards to some eminent personalities who had contributed, in one way or the other, to the spiritual and physical development of the Church. They include Priests, retired Lay- Readers, Knights, former and current members of the Church.

It would be recalled that the first Bishop of the Diocese of Kwara, Anglican Communion, the Rt Rev’d Herbert Haruna, together with the Very Rev’d E. A.

Falase, were the machinery used by the Almighty God for the planting of Bishop Smith Memorial Anglican Church, Gaa-Akanbi, which held its first Service on 17th July, 1983, at a temporary site, with only 14 members in attendance.

The Church is now the headquarters of an Archdeaconry, with many Churches under her and has indeed moved from glory to glory, through spiritually edifying programmes that meet the physical, emotional and spiritual expectations of Church members and the host community.