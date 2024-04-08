Cleric To Muslims, Public Office Holders: Show Love Beyond Ramadan

An Islamic Cleric, Imam Sarafadeen Babatunde, has charged Muslim Ummah to continue to show love to others and render selfless service to humanity beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

Imam Babatunde gave the charge during a Ramadan Tafseer and Award Presentation Programme, organized by Safeenatus-Sa’adah Association of Nigeria, Ile Adana’s Compound, Obalende, Gbonmi, Osogbo, Osun State capital.

The popular Osogbo-based Islamic clerics however charged political officeholders to govern with the fear of God, saying they would account for all their deeds.

He urged public officeholders to imbibe honesty in their ways to foster progress and development in the country.

He also charged Nigerians to be diligent, and selfless in rendering services of humanity with a message that they would account for their deeds in the hereafter.

According to the cleric, the electorate has fulfilled their promise by casting their votes, saying politicians should do their own part as well, by fulfilling their electoral promises.

“I want to charge the Muslim Ummah to continue to show love to others and render selfless service to humanity beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

“Beyond Ramadan, we must also show the attitude of giving at all times; we must touch the poor and we must touch our people.

“Also, Nigerian leaders should always have it at the back of their minds that whatever they do, they will surely account for it. We have fulfilled our obligations as electorates by voting, they too should fulfil their electoral promises. They should know that position is ephemeral.

He, however, advised wealthy Nigerians to continue to show gratitude by assisting others and exhibiting total submission to God’s commandments at all times