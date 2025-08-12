Cleric To Media Practitioners: Be Sure Of Facts Before Publishing

Media practitioners have been urged to always verify their sources of information to ensure their genuineness and also enhance good reportage of events in society.

The Chief Imam, Al-Waheed Central Mosque, Imam Mustapha Luqman, made the call on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, at the interdenominational service organised to commence the 2025 Press Week of the NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Kwara Council, with the theme “Renewed Hope Agenda:-Mid-Term Appraisal of The Tinubu’s Reforms, Success and Prospects”.

He advised them to follow the rules in the discharge of their duties of information dissemination, adding that “God has created us to have good relationships with a formidable system of communication”.

Imam Lukman, therefore, urged media practitioners to be just and always do good and show love to one another, admonishing them to shun rumormongering, backbiting, and other related vices that are inimical to people’s progress.

In his homily, Pastor Adedoyin Adeyemi of Exodus Bethel Bible Church International, Ganmo, who exhorted from the book of Proverbs 23:3, advised media professionals to be of good behaviour while on the job and also outside.

He urged them to remember that they can not be on the job forever, adding that members of the correspondents’ chapel should endeavour to make positive impacts in people’s lives.

Pastor Adeyemi, who also advised them to love one another and do good at all times, stressed the need for all Nigerians to cultivate the spirit of forgiveness, and also pray for their leaders to have divine guidance to lead the nation aright.