The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 12, 2026
Cleric To FG Address Rising Costs Of Living

The District Pastor of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ilorin District Headquarters, Pastor Moses Popoola, has urged the Federal Government to address the rising costs of living to make life more bearable for the citizenry.

He made the call yesterday at the 10th Annual Thanksgiving and Praise Service of the Church, stressing the need for an effective price control mechanism to stem the tide, as well as more provisions of basic amenities.

The cleric said: “How can fuel prices drop and the prices of bread and other food items remain the same? “People are suffering. The government must provide good roads, electricity, healthcare and other amenities so that businesses can thrive and jobs can be created.”

While urging Nigerians, especially Christians, to remain thankful to God for His mercy and grace despite the country’s economic and security challenges, Popoola described the programme as a long-standing annual tradition that has continued to grow in impact and participation over the past decade.

