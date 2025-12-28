Cleric Tasks Nigerians On Optimism Despite Challenges

The President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC) worldwide, Rev. James Bayo Owoyemi, has charged Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the nation’s challenges.

In his Yuletide Message, “A Message of Hope to the Nation,” Owoyemi predicted that 2026 would be a year of signs and wonders, featuring miracles from God through fervent prayers and beliefs.

“The birth of our Lord Jesus Christ is a powerful reminder that God intervenes in human history at critical moments,” Owoyemi said.

“Christmas is not merely a festive celebration; it is the announcement of hope to a weary world. Jesus came into the world to rewrite the story of humanity—bringing light where there was darkness, restoring hope where there was despair, and proving that no situation is beyond divine redemption.”

Owoyemi encouraged Nigerians to unite in prayer for national transformation, saying, “Prayer remains a potent force for national transformation.

Through collective intercession, God will grant wisdom, direction, and integrity to those entrusted with leadership, and healing to our land.”