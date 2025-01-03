Cleric Tasks Nigerians On Hard Work, Creativity For Fruitful 2025

Share

Pastor Francis Oghuma of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Oyo Province Four, has urged Nigerians to work harder and be more creative in 2025 to achieve set goals.

Oghuma gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan. “We should be creative, we must find something doing and work harder.

Prayer will not go to farm to plant, weed or harvest for us. “We will not wait and beg for Mannar but we shall till, toil and gather. This is the mind of God for our lives for a fulfilling 2025.

“Stealing, manipulation, telling of lies and taking short cuts are fruit of laziness,” the cleric said. Oghuma advised those in authority to be God-fearing and selfless.

He urged Christians to show good examples as demonstrated by Jesus Christ. According to him, a society without active youths cannot grow.

“Therefore, our youths must take caution on the idleness, weakness and joblessness the social media has brought through phones.”

