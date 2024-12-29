Cleric tasks Nigerians on gratitude to God

Share

The Presiding Pastor of the Master’s Place International Church, Warri, Pastor Korede Komaiya, has tasked Deltans and other Nigerians on the need to be grateful to God in all circumstances, despite the daunting economic challenges facing the people.

Pastor Komaiya gave the charge in his sermon at the maiden Delta Praise Fest 2024 held at the Cenotaph, Asaba on Friday night.

The Warri-based cleric, in his sermon titled, “Forget not”, Pastor Komaiya, said it was in the nature of man to forget.

He said the Bible was a book of remembrance, adding that; “God enjoins mankind not to forget His good works in our lives.

“The grateful can’t fail but the ungrateful can’t succeed; those who forget complain and murmur, and an ungrateful person is Satan personified.

“All you need to experience the devil is to be ungrateful because the ungrateful can’t see the good things being done by God, while life consistently gets better for the grateful.

“No matter the economic situation in the country, no land is hard for the grateful”.

The Praise Fest was attended by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, Member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Hon. Ngozi Okolie, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Arthur Akpowowo, and other top government functionaries.

Ace gospel ministers, Dunsin Oyekan, Lillian Nneji, Mr M & Revelation, Tony Richie, Nkechi Chukwura, among others, ministered at the Praise Fest organised by the Living Faith Church, Asaba.

