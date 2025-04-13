Cleric Tasks Journalists On Peace, Neutrality In Rivers

Share

A cleric, Omolara Joseph of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has charged Journalists to uphold neutrality in their coverage of the political crisis rocking Rivers State, stressing that the masses simply want peace and a conducive environment to thrive.

She urged Journalists to always stand on the side of the people to avoid the wrath hanging over evil persons and their supporters who make the state uncomfortable for its inhabitants.

The cleric, who oversees the Living Waters Zone, made the plea at the Redemption Hall Model Parish, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, during a special thanksgiving church service marking the end of the Correspondents’ Week of the Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

She prayed for Rivers State and Nigeria, declaring that every demonic force operating in the state must be uprooted.

“Every force, power, and principality forcing hardship on Rivers State must be silenced,” she said.

In her sermon, she predicted the fall of those making the State uncomfortable, describing journalists as watchmen of the nation who should always abide by godly principles and maintain a heart of gratitude.

She said they must live a life of appreciation, showing gratitude each time they go on an assignment and return safely.

Pastor Joseph said: “The work you do is sensitive and dangerous. Stick to the truth and apply wisdom. You must remain impartial in your duty. The moment you pick up the pen, your tribe and religion should disappear from your mind so that only what is right occupies your heart and your pen.”

The Pastor, who is also a personnel expert, added: “For your safety, don’t try to be a hero. Your family will suffer first if you fall. The same society you fought for will forget you, but your family will grieve forever. Also, have Jesus in your boat at all times.

“Know that stray bullets are possible because you are in the line of fire. Politicians may target you when you don’t write their wish, but they won’t get you because you bear the mark of Christ.

“But make sure that Satan finds nothing in your hands. Stand on the side of the Lord. With the new glory comes favour and open doors, consistent victory, safety, and security.

“Behold, He that keepeth Israel neither sleeps nor slumbers. He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High shall always be protected. The Bible says that anytime the King of Assyria planned against Israel, Elisha would always know.

“So, the King of Assyria got angry but was told that there is a prophet in Israel that exposes his plans. So shall God reveal their plans to you. Amen.”

She further urged Journalists not to let greed push them into compromise, referencing the biblical Daniel and his friends who refused the king’s delicacies.

“God can do more. Don’t trust the meat on the king’s table. Kings come and go. Some past governors are now in wheelchairs. Run to your God. Soon, those political leaders oppressing you will be gone, and others will come. The Bible talks about a land that devours its inhabitants. Don’t help them make Rivers State such a land.”

Pastor Joseph reminded Rivers people that all things, including the current situation, work together for good for those who love God. Quoting Romans 8:37, she declared that Rivers people shall triumph because they are more than conquerors.

She added: “We need to remove self from leadership; otherwise, things won’t work. That’s what is happening in Rivers State now. Look at Dubai. Elders came together and developed it. Dubai was built on unity. Nigeria is bigger than Dubai, if only we can unite.”

To political leaders, she said: “If you put water in a calabash, it will be unsteady. You don’t break it, but you use both hands to steady it because it supplies water. The people are like children. Their opinions differ. Don’t destroy them; steady them.

“You will give account of your stewardship one day. Your children will inherit your legacy. There is eternal damnation awaiting those who destroy the land. If you do wickedness, your generations will inherit it. Don’t destroy Nigeria because of 2027. Mind your decisions.

“We appeal for the glory of God in this state. Rivers has so much. Nigeria is blessed. Go to other West African countries and see the difference. But we must rethink how we use our abundant resources to develop the country instead of wasting them. Let our elders allow the Spirit of God to guide them.”

She continued: “If you don’t hear from God, you will suffer. God told me six months before NAFCON began to owe salaries to quit. I obeyed, and the place collapsed later. They killed NAFCON. That’s how Nigeria destroys its best companies. Journalists must not hobnob or compromise with evil men. Rivers has great men, but evil ones are covering them.

“You must know the God whose image you wish to reflect. Know Him and build a relationship with Him. He is a God of glory. When Moses spent time with Him on the mountain, his face shone afterward.”

To the leaders, she concluded: “Let the common man breathe. Let the politicians leave us alone. We want peace. We want to be able to afford things and build our small houses. We the masses deserve the right to breathe, whether the oppressors like it or not. All we need is to live a holy life, and God’s glory will manifest in our lives. Walk in purity and holiness. Walk by faith, for it will unlock a new realm of glory.”

In his remarks, Amaechi Okonkwo, Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel, said the chapel came to thank God for one year of safe practice and the successful conduct of its Press Week.

He said the Correspondents’ Chapel chose the Redemption Hall Model Parish of the RCCG in Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, because of the quality of worship and the spiritual atmosphere.

