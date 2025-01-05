Cleric Tasks FG On Nigeria’s Infrastructural Deficits

Share

…Laments people’s suffering

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been called upon to assiduously work towards addressing Nigeria’s infrastructural deficits, especially electricity, so as to propel the country to greater heights socially and economically.

The Spiritual Father and Chairman, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Prophet Emmanuel Abiodun Alogbo, gave this charge on Sunday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while fielding questions from journalists on the sideline of a ‘Begin the Year with Praise’ programme, organised by the Ilorin District Headquarters of the Church.

He specifically implored the government to come up with policies that would boost the economy and make life easier for the citizenry, lamenting that there is too much hunger and suffering in the country.

“As a matter of urgency, I urge the government to put in place people-oriented programmes and policies that would address hunger and endemic poverty in the Land,” the Spiritual Father admonished.

The Spiritual Father, who applauded the various programmes of the government, stressed the need for the people to cooperate with the three tiers of government, adding that the Church would continue to pray for the success and progress of the Nation.

In his sermon, Pastor Ademola Popoola emphasised the need for justice, fairness and honesty to build a strong and virile Nation.

Pastor Popoola, who spoke on the theme “Praising the ancient of days”, advised the people to always praise God, saying that doing so would motivate God to do wonderful and unprecedented things in people’s lives.

He, however, charged the government to jettison policies that are not working and pay proper and adequate attention to the welfare of the impoverished people, as well as pay correct salaries to workers across the board who can actually take them home.

