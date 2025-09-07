Cleric Supports 150 Tertiary Students With N50,000 Each In Kwara

The General Overseer of the House of Prayer Assembly, Basilica, Ilorin, Pastor Joseph Omorinoye, has donated ₦50,000 each to 150 students of tertiary institutions to ease their financial burdens as they prepare for a new academic session.

During Sunday’s church service, Omorinoye directed all students in attendance to come forward, announcing that the cash stipends were meant to support both them and their parents in meeting school-related expenses.

“We are giving out this stipend to support the students as most of them are preparing for a new academic session. Make sure you use the money for the purpose for which it is collected. Manage it and spend wisely,” the cleric advised, urging the beneficiaries to remain focused on their studies and not disappoint their parents.

The gesture sparked joy among the students. Godwin Oyeniyi, one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the cleric, saying: “I am happy for the gift and I pray to God Almighty to bless Pastor Omorinoye for always taking care of us.”

Another student, Fadekemi Adedara of Kwara Polytechnic, described the cash gift as timely. “I’m the happiest girl in town today. It looks like a dream because I have been praying to God for support. Baba always surprises us when we least expect it. God will continue to bless Pastor Omorinoye,” she said.