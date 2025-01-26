Cleric: Stop using religion as instrument of hatred

Share

Pastor Oladele Peter of Christ Love Church, Ilorin, Kwara, has advised religious leaders in the country to refrain from using religion as an instrument of hatred.

Peter, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Saturday in an interview with the News Agency for Nigeria (NAN), said religious leaders should promote peace in the country.

According to him, most religious leaders, through their utterances, are responsible for the disunity and hate among different religious followers in the country.

“Religious leaders must learn to be cautious of their utterances. They are not expected to promote hate, but love.

“Stop misleading the public with your hate for other people’s religion. Preach peace, unity and love among different religious groups in the country.

“Stop using religion as an instrument of hatred but for love. No religion encourages hate but love,” he said.

The pastor, however, advised religious leaders to lead by example, and by being peace ambassadors.

Peter also advised the leadership of the country to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians in their policies.

Share

Please follow and like us: