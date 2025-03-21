Cleric Slams Professionals For Delving Into Politics

Share

A renowned Muslim Cleric, Alhaji Abdulrafiu Ajiboye Lagbaji, has slammed professionals who abandoned their professions for political appointments.

The Cleric, who is also the Chief Imam of Allahu Wahid Central Mosque, Ondo, in Ondo West local government area of Ondo State, said many professionals have seen politics as a shortcut to prosperity and not as service to the people.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital at the maiden Ramadan Lecture organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council said the battle for the control of political structures was to corner the wealth of the people.

He said: “In Nigeria, you see Engineers, Doctors, and academia leaving their work for politics just because they want quick money so that they can have billions of naira within a short period.

This is not good for the development of Nigeria. “Most people delve into politics not for the interest of the masses but for their personal gains.

