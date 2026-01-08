Cleric Seeks Collective Action Against Corruption

The Pastor-in-Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 70, Pastor Adebayo Adeyemo, who bemoaned widespread corruption in the country, has said it would be difficult for citizens to enjoy the full dividends of democracy if corruption is given free rein.

Speaking on the new tax laws, Adeyemo called on the citizenry to demand accountability in the use of their taxed. He said: “Nigerians should fight correctly. What you should do, what you should fight, is corruption.

“Tell the government that if you take my money, remove the immunity of the governor who wastes my money. “That’s what you should fight. Just use that to fight the right thing. Just like we are fighting Boko Haram now.

“If it (tax) is not wasted, the majority will come back to the poor people. What we should fight for is that we should remove immunity. “If anybody is stealing our money, we should fight him openly.

During the Obasanjo government, do you know that corruption was minimal? If 10 billion is being spent on the project, at least 9 billion out of it will go to the project.”